coronavirus vaccine

Vernon COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics Open to All Eligible in CT

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Town of Vernon is holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics and they are open to all people who live or work in Connecticut.

Doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine will be administered at three clinics this week at the Vernon Senior Center and those who receive a vaccination will automatically get an appointment for their second dose.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

About the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics in Vernon

  • Clinics are at the Vernon Senior Center at 135 Bolton Road.
  • Vaccinations are by appointment only. No walk-ups are accepted.
  • Vernon can only vaccinate people 18 and up.
  • To get a vaccine, you must meet the state’s eligibility criteria and live or work in Connecticut.

Thursday, April 15

Moderna First Dose Clinic, Vernon Senior Center at 135 Bolton Road, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Second dose will be administered Thursday, May 13)

Friday, April 16

Moderna First Dose Clinic, Vernon Senior Center at 135 Bolton Road, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Second dose will be administered Friday, May 14)

Saturday, April 17

Moderna First Dose Clinic, Vernon Senior Center at 135 Bolton Road, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Second dose will be administered Saturday, May 15)

If you need assistance, you can call the Vernon Regional Call Center at 860-896-4568.

It is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday; 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday; and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.

You will be asked for positive identification and proof you live or work in Connecticut.

The town clinics will not provide second doses of Moderna vaccine for anyone who did not receive their first dose through one of the town’s clinics. You must go through the clinic that provided you the first dose of the vaccine.

Stories from NBCLX

LX, or Local X stands, for the exponential possibilities of storytelling in our communities.

Student Debt 3 hours ago

Survey: Many Older Millennials Still Struggling to Pay Off Student Debt

LX 4 hours ago

Sleep is Great. But Are Eight Straight Hours Necessary?

TikTok Apr 9

‘Virginity is Not a Real Thing': How This OB/GYN Teaches Sex Ed on TikTok

Get more information on the clinics here.

Get tips here on how to get an appointment.

Tips: How to Get a COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment in CT

This article tagged under:

coronavirus vaccineCovid vaccine
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us