Vernon COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics Open to All Eligible in CT

The Town of Vernon is holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics and they are open to all people who live or work in Connecticut.

Doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine will be administered at three clinics this week at the Vernon Senior Center and those who receive a vaccination will automatically get an appointment for their second dose.

About the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics in Vernon

Clinics are at the Vernon Senior Center at 135 Bolton Road.

Vaccinations are by appointment only. No walk-ups are accepted.

Vernon can only vaccinate people 18 and up.

To get a vaccine, you must meet the state’s eligibility criteria and live or work in Connecticut.

Thursday, April 15

Moderna First Dose Clinic, Vernon Senior Center at 135 Bolton Road, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Second dose will be administered Thursday, May 13)

Friday, April 16

Moderna First Dose Clinic, Vernon Senior Center at 135 Bolton Road, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Second dose will be administered Friday, May 14)

Saturday, April 17

Moderna First Dose Clinic, Vernon Senior Center at 135 Bolton Road, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Second dose will be administered Saturday, May 15)

If you need assistance, you can call the Vernon Regional Call Center at 860-896-4568.

It is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday; 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday; and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.

You will be asked for positive identification and proof you live or work in Connecticut.

The town clinics will not provide second doses of Moderna vaccine for anyone who did not receive their first dose through one of the town’s clinics. You must go through the clinic that provided you the first dose of the vaccine.

