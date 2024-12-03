Video and report released after officer shot man in Hartford

Officials are investigating after a police officer shot a man in Hartford on Saturday night and the Office of Inspector General has released new information and video from a police body camera.

Hartford police officers responded to Maple Avenue around 8:15 p.m. to investigate a report of a man with a gun and they found 48-year-old Alexander Garay driving away, then getting into a crash at the intersection of Broad Street and West Preston Street, according to the Office of Inspector General.

The report says two officers approached the vehicle and ordered Garay to show his hands, but he ignored the commands and the officers’ use of a stun gun was not successful.

Officer Gabrielle Arruda then saw Garay with a gun and she ordered him to drop it, but he didn’t comply and she fired her weapon twice, striking Garay, the report says.

Hartford police provided Garay with medical aid and he was taken to Hartford Hospital, where he is listed in critical but stable condition, according to the Office of Inspector General.

Officials said police found a loaded Taurus Arms 9mm pistol near Garay when he was removed from the car.

Hartford police said Garay had been convicted of a felony and is not allowed to have a gun and he was driving an unregistered vehicle.

He has been charged with operating without a license, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, interfering with police, criminal possession of a firearm and possession of narcotics.

Bond was set at $750,000.

No officers were injured, police said.

The Office of Inspector General, the Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Squad, the Hartford Police Department and the Hartford Judicial District State’s Attorney’s Office are investigating the shooting.

You can see part of Officer Arruda’s body camera video here.