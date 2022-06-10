Video Doesn't Show Anyone Deliberately Hurt 6-Year-Old Burn Victim: Officials

Officials in Bridgeport who have been investigating how a 6-year-old boy suffered severe burns during an incident near his home in April said they found nothing on video showing any child deliberately injuring another.

Six-year-old Dominick Krankall suffered serious burns near his home in Bridgeport on April 24 and his family told NBC New York they believed the incident might have been intentional.

It was around 4 p.m. that day when Bridgeport Police and Fire Departments responded to Louisiana Avenue after receiving a report that a child was suffering from burns caused by a gasoline-fueled fire.

They found Dominick suffering from second-and third-degree burns to his face and legs. He was treated at Bridgeport Hospital and first responders organized a parade outside to show their support for the little boy and wish him well as he began recovering.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Dominick has since been released from the hospital.

Officials have been investigating what led to the injuries the little boy sustained and said Bridgeport Police and Fire have reviewed known video showing parts of the incident.

They said video showed 6-, 7-, 8- and 11-year-old children playing together in the backyard, and at least three of the children – 6-, 7- and 8-years old -- were seen playing with fire and gasoline.

There is nothing on the video portraying any of the children deliberately injuring the other, according to investigators.

“The entire first responder community are praying for his on-going recovery and our continued thoughts and prayers are with all involved at this time,” police and fire officials said in a news release.

Dominick's family posted to their GoFundMe page after the preliminary report was released.

"Dominick‘s face was engulfed in flames. When we spoke with Dominick after he stopped screaming he reported that the 'boy threw a gasoline covered ball in his face that lit him on fire.' We were not there to see it but we were there to witness other interactions with the boy in question. We have not been allowed to see the video. It is unfortunately not being shared with us. We did not see what happened, only heard from the little boy who was burnt… just moments after it happened. Dominick’s story has never changed," the statement read.

The family said the money donated through the GoFundMe page so far will go towards finding a new place to live. Any money donated from this point on will be given to the Salvation Army in Bridgeport, according to the family.

"We wish no ill will on the family of our former friends, and we apologize for the emotional way this had evolved," they said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact Detective Kateema Riettie, at 203-581-5253 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.