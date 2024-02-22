VITA launches free tax preparation services statewide

If you made less than $63,000 last year, Connecticut residents can have their taxes filed for free at a VITA income tax site. Volunteers will help find the tax credits that fit right in your wallet.

“VITA comes in handy to those who need it the most,” Takima Robinson, a VITA volunteer, said. “They get one lump sum of money at one time, and it can really change someone’s life,” she said, explaining that one year the team at one location found $19,000 for a New Haven family.

VITA is partnering with community organizations in 18 cities and towns to offer the free tax service. Some organizations say it’s a good way to create relationships with the communities they serve and to help build financial strength.

“Creating a budget, helping them increase their credit score, helping them access safe and affordable banking,” said Brenda Moore of the Financial Empowerment Center, a VITA partner.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

There are 14 total VITA partners in New Haven this year. Harold Beaver said he discovered VITA at the main branch of the New Haven Free Public Library.

“I just went through the library one day and I saw people lined up and I asked them what they were doing, and they told me they were waiting for their taxes to be prepared,” Beaver said.

He said he’s glad to see the free option.

“Well, I think it’s a good service because they’re doing something for the people, for the public and if you can save money any way you can, that’s a good thing,” Beaver said.

Evergreen AAA is another VITA partner. Pamela Allen said her own experience at a big tax agency led her to join the partnership network.

“They had to go back three years to refund me my money, but then I thought about it, ‘I’m paying you $600 for something I could get done for free,'" Allen said.

She said she’d like to see the network expand to include more cities across the state.

“I would like to see all communities open up a vita site," Allen said.

To find a VITA location and schedule an appointment, call 211.