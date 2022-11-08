Voters to Decide Conn.'s Next Governor on Election Day

Tuesday is Election Day and is when voters choose who they want to represent them on a local, state, and national level.

In Hartford, voters got in line just as doors opened at 6 a.m. A steady flow of voters were at polling places in East Hartford and Manchester. Others were seen outside encouraging voters to cast their ballots.

A key decision in the mid-term elections is choosing the next governor.

"We believe the administration under Lamont and Susan Bysiewicz has done a terrific job in leading us down the right economic path, with green sustainable economy, with green paying jobs," said Lori Brown, of Bloomfield.

But others are keeping a close eye on Governor Lamont's Republican challenger.

"I'm here for Bob," said Amanda Slack, of East Hartford.

Bob Stefanowski ran against Lamont four years ago and lost by just a small percent of voters.

"I think it's important that Connecticut needs a change. I think that inflation and the gas prices, if people haven't noticed, they should. We really do need a change both locally and in the senate," said Slack.

The economy was on the minds of other voters as they made their way to the polls.

"You know, I'm on fixed income and it's getting tougher and tougher every day." said Glenn Jordan, of Manchester. "You don't have to look far, just go to the grocery store."

"We're trying to figure out what all the problems are. And people relate inflation and gas prices to the governors when they have no control over that," said Michael Robinson, of Manchester.

Secretary of the State Mark Kohler says he expects Election Day to go smoothly and a good number of people to make it to the polls.

"It looks good, you know, I think there is interest in the election, and it's a nice so i'm hoping it will be a good turn out," said Kohler.

If you haven't registered to vote, there is Election Day Registration (EDR). Kohler says there will be a place to do so right in your town, usually at town hall.

He advises against putting absentee ballots in the mail as it's too late. Voters should put them in the drop box at their town clerk's office or turn them in in-person.

If there are any problems or complaints at the polls, voters can call the voting hotline at 866-733-2463.