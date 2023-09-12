Conn. Primaries: Voters to decide Hartford Democratic Mayoral Primary

For Tuesday’s primary election, voters will head to the polls across the state to help decide who should run their community and move onto the General Election.

And one of the big races to watch is in Hartford.

One name not on the ballot this time is current Mayor Luke Bronin.

That means for the first in eight years, it’s guaranteed there will be a new leader of the city and several people are fighting for the chance.

John Fonfara is one of three Democrats facing off in Tuesday’s primary to be the next mayor of Hartford.

“I feel good. We’ve worked really hard. Knocked on a lot of doors,” said Fonfara.

Fonfara has lived in the Capital City his entire life.

Now after serving more than three decades in the state legislature, he’s looking to take on the top city job.

“Our message is one of addressing poverty in our city and by investing in our most important asset: our people and making sure our education system works for everyone,” said Fonfara.

One of his challengers is Arunan Arulampalam.

“I felt a lot of momentum on the street and I’m excited to get to tomorrow,” said Arulampalam.

Arulampalam is the CEO of the Hartford Land Bank which helps residents redevelop vacant and blighted properties.

He’s also received the backing of current Mayor Luke Bronin, who decided not to run for a third term.

“I’ve tried to put forward a vision for where our future is as a city, where we are going as a city and what the next 10 or 20 years look like in the City of Hartford,” said Arulampalam.

The third democratic primary candidate is Eric Coleman.

“I’m very confident about the outcome. I have an excellent team working with me,” said Eric Coleman, D – Candidate for Hartford Mayor.

Coleman is a former lawmaker and state judge.

Part of his plan is to help prevent people from turning to crime.

“As long as we provide sufficient employment opportunities I think we can help people to avoid that kind of decision,” said Coleman.

The winner moves on to the General Election in November.

He is likely to face other challengers in the race then.