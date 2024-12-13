Hartford

Wake, funeral for former Hartford Mayor Thirman Milner to be held Friday

The Associated Press

The community will come together on Friday to pay final respects to former Hartford Mayor Thirman Milner, the first Black mayor in all of New England.

Milner died on Nov. 29 at the age of 91.

>Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

A lying-in-state ceremony was held at City Hall on Thursday and his wake and funeral will be held on Friday.

Milner led Hartford for six years, from 1981 to 1987, served as a state senator and he was the president of the Greater Hartford NAACP.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The Connecticut National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) said Milner will be remembered as a civil rights icon, community activist and dedicated public servant.

He paved the way for future Black leaders and served as a mentor for many politicians in Connecticut, both past and present, who said he created a path for them to be successful in pursuing public office.

Hartford Dec 12

Community honors former Hartford Mayor Thirman Milner during lying-in-state ceremony at City Hall

Hartford 15 hours ago

City of Hartford pays respects to former Mayor Thirman Milner

Hartford Nov 30

Mentees of former Hartford Mayor Thirman Milner reflect on his political impact

Hartford Nov 29

New England's first Black mayor Thirman Milner has died at age 91

A wake for Milner will be held on Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at Metropolitan AME Zion Church at 2051 Main St. in Hartford.

The funeral service will be held from noon to 2 p.m.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us