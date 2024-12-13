Wake, funeral for former Hartford Mayor Thirman Milner to be held Friday

The community will come together on Friday to pay final respects to former Hartford Mayor Thirman Milner, the first Black mayor in all of New England.

Milner died on Nov. 29 at the age of 91.

A lying-in-state ceremony was held at City Hall on Thursday and his wake and funeral will be held on Friday.

Milner led Hartford for six years, from 1981 to 1987, served as a state senator and he was the president of the Greater Hartford NAACP.

The Connecticut National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) said Milner will be remembered as a civil rights icon, community activist and dedicated public servant.

He paved the way for future Black leaders and served as a mentor for many politicians in Connecticut, both past and present, who said he created a path for them to be successful in pursuing public office.

A wake for Milner will be held on Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at Metropolitan AME Zion Church at 2051 Main St. in Hartford.

The funeral service will be held from noon to 2 p.m.