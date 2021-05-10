Wallingford Man Arrested After Pouring Accelerant in Multi-Family Home With Kids: Police

A man was arrested after being accused of pouring accelerant in a multi-family home with children inside in Wallingford, according to police.

Police responded to the home on East Street on Mother's Day at approximately 6:45 p.m. for a report of a gas leak.

Fire officials determined that the source of the gas smell was not from a natural gas leak, but was from another source.

Officials said 47-year-old Lashawn Jackson allegedly poured a liquid, that was later identified as accelerant, from a gallon container all over sections of the interior including the home's common stairwell.

Police said multiple residents and their children were home at the time of the incident.

Jackson was arrested and faces charges including risk of injury to a minor, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief and breach of peace, officials said. He was held on a $500,000 bond.

No injuries were reported. The incident is under investigation.