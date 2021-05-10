Wallingford

Wallingford Man Arrested After Pouring Accelerant in Multi-Family Home With Kids: Police

Police lights flashing behind police caution tape
Getty Images

A man was arrested after being accused of pouring accelerant in a multi-family home with children inside in Wallingford, according to police.

Police responded to the home on East Street on Mother's Day at approximately 6:45 p.m. for a report of a gas leak.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Fire officials determined that the source of the gas smell was not from a natural gas leak, but was from another source.

Local

telehealth 25 mins ago

State Extends Telehealth Services for Two Years

Encountering Wildlife 52 mins ago

What To Do If You Spot Wildlife In Your Yard

Officials said 47-year-old Lashawn Jackson allegedly poured a liquid, that was later identified as accelerant, from a gallon container all over sections of the interior including the home's common stairwell.

Police said multiple residents and their children were home at the time of the incident.

Jackson was arrested and faces charges including risk of injury to a minor, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief and breach of peace, officials said. He was held on a $500,000 bond.

No injuries were reported. The incident is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Wallingfordpolice investigationgas leakwallingford policeaccelerant
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us