Wallingford Police Officer Taken to Hospital After Motor Vehicle Collision

A Wallingford police officer was taken to the hospital after a vehicle slammed into his police cruiser, trapping him inside.

According to police, on Tuesday around 9:15 p.m. Officer Justin Bussell was assisting a disabled tractor-trailer located on Route 68 in the area of Barnes Road.

Officer Bussell was parked behind the tractor-trailer in a fully-marked police cruiser with its emergency lights on, police said.

While Bussell was helping the driver of the tractor- trailer, police said his cruiser was struck in the rear by a Ford Expedition.

The force of the collision sent Officer Bussell's cruiser off the highway and into the woods next to the roadway. Police said Bussell was trapped inside the cruiser and had to be pulled out of the rear driver-side door.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated for injuries from the collision.

Police said an occupant from the other vehicle was also sent to the hospital and was treated for injuries from the collision.

Wallingford Police said the weather conditions during the time of the accident were windy with some rainfall and advise those driving to reduce their speed, especially during bad weather.