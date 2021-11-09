Wallingford

Wallingford Restaurant Plans to Close This Weekend If It Can't Fill Jobs

Tap & Vine in Wallingford is planning to close Sunday if the restaurant cannot find enough help to fill two positions it needs to staff before then.

The restaurant posted on Facebook that it has been hit hard by the labor shortage.

For the last 18 months, which is when the COVID-19 pandemic began, the restaurant has been short a cook or two. Now, they said, they have only one cook and one person can't prepare enough food fast enough to satisfy anyone’s standards.

The restaurant needs to hire a chef and a line cook within a week and will try to fill those jobs but said it can take months to fill one position amid current labor challenges.

“We will do everything in our power to make it happen, but in the meantime, we are, unfortunately, preparing to close Tap & Vine. Without success in our job search, our last day of business will be Sunday, November 14th.” a Facebook post from the restaurant says.

In April, the Connecticut Restaurant Association said the struggle to find employees was being felt industrywide across the state.

“The number one issue that every restaurant that I heard from in Connecticut is facing is the inability to hire on enough staff,” Dan Meiser, board chair of the CRA, said in April.

Tap & Vine has been open for more than five years.

“With luck, we’ll continue to be here. But reality is stacked against us,” the post goes on to say.

