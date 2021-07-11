Wallingford Teen Collects Thousands of Books For Children Across Connecticut

A 16-year-old girl from Wallingford is on a mission to share her love of reading with kids across Connecticut and she is well on her way to reaching a major donation milestone.

Chelsea Fitzgerald held her 9th annual book driver and bake sale at her home Saturday. She is an avid reader and has been collecting books her "Read to Grow" since she was seven years old.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

And she is way past her 10,000 book goal. Her goal is to donate 25,000 books by the time she graduates high school. So far, she's donated 22,000 books.

NBC Connecticut

"Reading is something you use everyday whether you want to or not, or you don't even think about it, you use it. So being able to take the school you have to use and using it for something you like is great," Fitzgerald said.

You can still donate books for newborns to eight graders outside their home at 87 Sharon Dr. until Aug. 6 everyday between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

So far, "Read to Grow" has donated 2.2 million books and served approximately 1.42 million people in Connecticut. For more information, click here.