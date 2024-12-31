Warm temps bring people outdoors on New Year's Eve

When you think of outdoor activities during the winter, you usually think of skiing or snowboarding.

But, because of the beautiful weather we had on New Year’s Eve Tuesday, people were out and about!

We spoke with people flocking to the courts, hitting up the driving range, and even just going for a walk.

They told us there is no better way to bring in the new year with a day like today.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

“It’s just awesome,” said Jan Marsh.

Marsh and her husband, Tom, were some of the many people at Walcott Park in West Hartford on Tuesday.

“I have been waiting for this day, hoping it would be perfect weather," said Marsh. "And it is just delightful.”

Saying her husband, Tom, agrees, would be an understatement.

“We’re out here just having some fun," Tom Marsh said. "Giving some ‘whoos’ to the fans!

Others, like Dave Frankel, even changed their plans so they could bask in the sunshine.

“I cancelled my indoor pickleball play at the Camp Pickleball in Plainville to play outdoors!” Frankel said.

While they were having a blast playing pickleball, others were squeezing in as much golf as they could.

Spencer Peterson, from West Hartford, said it was a great day to bring in the new year.

“It puts a smile on your face," said Peterson. "And I don’t know about you guys, but I like the heat.”



Peterson was one of the many people at the Stanley Golf Course driving range in New Britain embracing what is left of 2024.



“Now we are talking what, 45 degrees? And it feels like it could be 80," said Peterson. “Doesn’t get much better than this.”



Philip Jones tells us he has made it a tradition to go golfing at least once a month, every year, rain or shine.

“One time we had to use a hammer to put the tees into the ground, but this is just so nice," said Jones.



No hammer was needed today, just some sunscreen.



Jones said, “This is just perfect.”