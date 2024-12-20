connecticut weather

Warming centers to open across the state amid cold temperatures

cold-weather-stock-461168865
FILE/Getty Images

Warming centers will open their doors across the state amid cold temperatures this weekend and into next week.

Saturday marks the first day of winter, and it will feel like the new season with highs in the 20s and low 30s.

>Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

By Sunday morning, the wind chill will fall below 0.

Winds will be gusting up to 25 miles per hour early on Sunday, so conditions will feel a bit bitter. The northwest hill towns will feel the worst of it.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Temperatures will remain low through Christmas Eve on Tuesday.

There is a possibility for some snow and rain showers on Christmas Eve and into early Christmas Day.

Local

Hamden 22 mins ago

Woman seriously injured after hit-and-run in Hamden

Hartford Whalers 2 hours ago

Whale of a celebration planned to commemorate 50 years of Hartford hockey

Our StormTracker meteorologists are monitoring the timing and temperatures associated with this system.

To see local warming centers near you, click here.

This article tagged under:

connecticut weather
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us