Warming centers to open across the state amid cold temperatures

Warming centers will open their doors across the state amid cold temperatures this weekend and into next week.

Saturday marks the first day of winter, and it will feel like the new season with highs in the 20s and low 30s.

By Sunday morning, the wind chill will fall below 0.

Winds will be gusting up to 25 miles per hour early on Sunday, so conditions will feel a bit bitter. The northwest hill towns will feel the worst of it.

Temperatures will remain low through Christmas Eve on Tuesday.

There is a possibility for some snow and rain showers on Christmas Eve and into early Christmas Day.

Our StormTracker meteorologists are monitoring the timing and temperatures associated with this system.

To see local warming centers near you, click here.