Warrants Issued for Plymouth School Employees Accused of Failure to Report Allegations: School Official

Arrest warrants have been issued for three Plymouth public school employees and a former administrator who are accused of failing to report allegations of abuse or neglect of students by a former teacher, according to the superintendent.

Superintendent Brian Falcone said the school department learned that arrest warrants have been issued for three Plymouth Center School employees and one former Plymouth Center School administrator for failure to report allegations of abuse or neglect of students by former Plymouth Center School teacher James Eschert.

Eschert, of Canton, was arrested in January and charged with five counts of risk of injury and two counts of sexual assault in the fourth degree. He has pleaded not guilty and is due in court on Sep. 27.

Falcone said the current employees were placed on administrative leave when the district notified the state Department of Children and Families of the alleged failure to report.

“Since this is a pending criminal investigation, the Plymouth Public Schools cannot comment or share any further details, but I can assure you that we have fully cooperated with the Department of Children and Families and Plymouth Police Department throughout their investigations,” Falcone said in a statement sent to the school community.

He said Plymouth Public School employees are mandated reporters and are required to report allegations of abuse or neglect of children to the Department of Children and Families for investigation.

“Failure to do so is inconsistent with the law and our district policies, and will not be tolerated. As a school district, the safety and well-being of our students will always be our top priority, and we affirm our commitment to protect our children and act in their best interest,” Falcone’s statement says.