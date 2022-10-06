A birdfeeder hanging from a shepherd hook outside a Somers residence is now the property of a determined bear after a bit of a battle.
Robert Vargo shared a video that shows a bear using one of its paws to pull the hook down, then using its mouth to get a better hold.
The bear then managed to get the bird feeder in its mouth. Victorious, the bear scampered off with its newfound treat.
More Coverage of Bears in Connecticut
You can check for bear sightings across the state on the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection website.
The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has tips online to avoid conflicts with bears.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.