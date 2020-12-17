coronavirus in connecticut

WATCH LIVE AT 4PM: Gov. Lamont Holds News Briefing on Coronavirus and Storm Responses

Gov. Ned Lamont is set to hold a news briefing Thursday afternoon to provide an update on the state's responses to the coronavirus pandemic and the recent snow storm.

Connecticut's test positvity rate as of Wednesday was at 7.41%.

The governor announced Wednesday the the Connecticut National Guard is in the process of setting back up a field hospital at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford on behalf of Hartford Hospital. Lamont said the field hospital will provide an additional approximately 600 beds.

The governor discussed the setup as "purely precuationary" as the state sees rising hospitalization numbers and usage of ICUs.

Lamont said as of right now, only the one at the convention center is being set up but the Guard stands ready to help with others if needed.

