Water main break closes Ellington High School and senior center

A water main break has closed a high school and senior center in Ellington on Wednesday.

Town officials said the water main break is on the east end of Maple Street and Connecticut Water Company is aware.

Ellington High School and the Ellington Senior Center have closed for the rest of the day.

No estimate for the repairs have been given. Town officials believe it will likely take at least several hours.

It's unclear if the high school and senior center will reopen as usual Thursday.