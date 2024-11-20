Ellington

Water main break closes Ellington High School and senior center

Ellington High School 1200
NBCConnecticut.com

A water main break has closed a high school and senior center in Ellington on Wednesday.

Town officials said the water main break is on the east end of Maple Street and Connecticut Water Company is aware.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Ellington High School and the Ellington Senior Center have closed for the rest of the day.

No estimate for the repairs have been given. Town officials believe it will likely take at least several hours.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

It's unclear if the high school and senior center will reopen as usual Thursday.

This article tagged under:

Ellington
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us