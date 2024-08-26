Portland

Water pump installation underway at Jobs Pond as part of flood relief effort

Crews have begun installing multiple water pumps at Jobs Pond in Portland as residents continue to deal with flooding.

By Dave Peck

NBC Universal, Inc.

“It’s just one of those things that just sucks the life out of you,” Ellen Mantel, of Portland, said.

For over sixth months, rising water levels at Portland’s Jobs Pond have led to flooded basements and busy water pumps for residents like Mantel.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

“It’s just been one challenge after another. The water rising was just terrifying,” Mantel said.

“Some of us still have about three, four feet of water in,” Veronica Ketch, of Portland, said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

On Monday, local and state leaders met at nearby Camp Ingersoll, where multiple water pumps are being installed as part of a relief project costing over half a million dollars.

“75% of the funding for this project is covered by federal funding, the NRCS, as well as 25% is covered by the state through DEEP,” Portland First Selectman Ryan Curley said. “There’s going to be one pump running at all times, 24 hours a day, seven days a week for approximately about a month.”

He said the pumps will take water from the pond through miles of piping and empty into the Connecticut River.

Local

Torrington 37 mins ago

Torrington residents concerned about one of their Stop & Shops closing

Education 39 mins ago

School districts differ in implementation of new state law requiring period products in school bathrooms

“The pumping is just the first stage. The next chapter is the cleanup and that’s what we’ve been trying to focus on,” Mantel said.

Going forward, Mantel continues to emphasize the need for a long-term solution that could help prevent the pond from excessive flooding in the first place.

“We still have a lot more to do. There’s a long-term solution that we’re hoping they will not forget about,” Mantel said.

Curley said he’s already made preliminary contact with the federal agencies who say funds are available at least for an exploratory phase of a long-term solution.

This article tagged under:

Portland
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us