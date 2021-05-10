Waterbury Health Dept. Encourages Use of Homebound COVID-19 Vaccine Program

The Waterbury Health Department is encouraging homebound residents who want the COVID-19 vaccine to sign up on the state's Dept. of Public Health website.

Officials said almost 80% of local residents in Waterbury aged 65+ have now received at least one vaccination to prevent COVID-19, but the city wants to reach the rest including homebound residents.

If you or anyone you know is homebound due to age or disability and they want a vaccine, you can register for a homebound vaccination, officials added.

Once you fill out the form, someone from your city or town will contact you and will help you get a COVID-19 shot.

Information is shared with towns once a week on Mondays so officials urge people to be patient.

To register for a homebound vaccination, click here.