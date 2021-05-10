Covid-19 Vaccine

Waterbury Health Dept. Encourages Use of Homebound COVID-19 Vaccine Program

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Waterbury Health Department is encouraging homebound residents who want the COVID-19 vaccine to sign up on the state's Dept. of Public Health website.

Officials said almost 80% of local residents in Waterbury aged 65+ have now received at least one vaccination to prevent COVID-19, but the city wants to reach the rest including homebound residents.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

If you or anyone you know is homebound due to age or disability and they want a vaccine, you can register for a homebound vaccination, officials added.

Local

coronavirus in connecticut 2 hours ago

Lamont to Provide Update on Conn.'s COVID-19 Cases, Vaccination Efforts

gas prices 2 hours ago

Gas Prices Top $3 a Gallon in Connecticut

Once you fill out the form, someone from your city or town will contact you and will help you get a COVID-19 shot.

Information is shared with towns once a week on Mondays so officials urge people to be patient.

To register for a homebound vaccination, click here.

This article tagged under:

Covid-19 Vaccinecoronavirus in connecticutHealth Department
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us