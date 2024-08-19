Waterbury police look for car involved in hit-and-run that left man critically hurt

Police are looking for a car believed to be involved in a hit-and-run that left a man critically injured in Waterbury over the weekend.

Authorities said a pedestrian was struck on Cherry Street just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

The pedestrian, a man in his 20s, was taken to the hospital and is in critical, but stable condition.

The car involved in the crash took off before police got to the scene, police said.

Investigators are asking for the public's help finding a four-door beige or gold-colored Chevrolet Cruz. It may have damage to the front passenger side, according to authorities.

The crash is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit at 203-346-3975.