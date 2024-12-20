Waterbury

Waterbury police identify suspect in June homicide

NBC CT/Waterbury Police

Police are looking for the suspect they say shot and killed a man in Waterbury in June.

Officers responded to the shooting on Washington Street around 12:15 a.m. on June 4.

>Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

They found 30-year-old Robert Baez, of Waterbury, suffering from a gunshot wound. Baez later died at the hospital.

On Friday, police identified 25-year-old Angel Rodriguez as a suspect in Baez's killing.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Investigators have a warrant for Rodriguez's arrest charging him with murder, criminal use of a weapon, illegal discharge of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, and first-degree reckless endangerment.

Anyone with information about where Rodriguez may be is asked to call Waterbury detectives at (203) 574-6941 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.

This article tagged under:

Waterbury
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us