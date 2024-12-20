Waterbury police identify suspect in June homicide

Police are looking for the suspect they say shot and killed a man in Waterbury in June.

Officers responded to the shooting on Washington Street around 12:15 a.m. on June 4.

They found 30-year-old Robert Baez, of Waterbury, suffering from a gunshot wound. Baez later died at the hospital.

On Friday, police identified 25-year-old Angel Rodriguez as a suspect in Baez's killing.

Investigators have a warrant for Rodriguez's arrest charging him with murder, criminal use of a weapon, illegal discharge of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, and first-degree reckless endangerment.

Anyone with information about where Rodriguez may be is asked to call Waterbury detectives at (203) 574-6941 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.