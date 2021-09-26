Waterbury Police Make Arrest in Connection With Recent Shootings

Waterbury Police have arrested a man in connection with recent shootings, including one that injured a 10-year-old earlier this week.

Officials arrested 21-year-old Derek St. Hilaire Sunday afternoon in connection with a shooting incident that occurred on Sept. 23. Police said a 18-year-old woman was shot in the buttock area on John Street.

Investigators determined that this incident was connected to the shooting that left a 10-year-old and 21-year-old injured. Police later determined that the 21-year-old injured was St. Hilaire himself.

The 10-year-old girl was shot in the rib area and is expected to be okay.

The Waterbury Police Department and community members are calling for change after a recent uptick in violence in the city.

As a result of the investigation, authorities have arrested St. Hilaire and he faces charges including first degree assault, first degree reckless endangerment, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal discharge of a firearm, and more.

His bond was set at $750,000 which he posted and has since been released.

The Waterbury Police Department Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

