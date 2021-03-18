Waterbury

Waterbury Students Subjected to ‘Highly Inappropriate Content' During Remote Learning Session

NBC 5

Students at Waterbury's Wallace Middle School are being offered counseling after the were subjected to "highly inappropriate content" during a remote learning session on Wednesday.

School administrators became aware that the accounts of several 6th graders were breached as they were participating in a Google Meet on Wednesday morning, according to school spokesperson Sujata Wycoff. The account breaches also affected 7th and 8th graders.

The principal at Wallace Middle School immediately disabled Google Meets and students who were learning remotely were given asynchronous assignments.

The school contacted police due to the nature of the highly inappropriate content, Wycoff said. She did not say what the content was.

Counselors were made available to any students who were upset by the content.

All of the compromised passwords were reset by Wednesday afternoon.

Waterbury police and the school district's IT department are investigating the breach.

