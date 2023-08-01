Teen seriously injured in Waterbury nighttime shooting

A 17-year-old is in serious condition after being shot in Waterbury Monday night, police said.

Officers said they were called to the area of Newport Drive on a shots fired complaint at about 8 p.m. Police found a teen with gunshot wounds to the chest.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment, and police say his condition has worsened since last night.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Bureau at 203-574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.