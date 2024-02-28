Watertown high schooler gives away 300 formal dresses ahead of prom

Prom is only a couple months away for some high schools, and it can be an expensive night for many families.

But one student is making this celebration a little more affordable for her peers.

For her senior capstone project, Aryana Nascimento knew she wanted to do something special for her classmates.

"I really just wanted to give back to my community," Nascimento said.

She did just that by hosting a prom dress giveaway inside Watertown High School's gym, which looked more like a boutique on Wednesday.

Students could try on as many dresses as they liked, pick out shoes and accessories, and walk out ready for prom - without the price tag.

"I know prom is super expensive. Like tickets are going for $90, that's not including obviously the dress, hair, makeup, accessories, and I feel like this is such a big cost that can be alleviated," Nascimento said.

Nascimento and her mom worked together to spread the word and collect dresses.

"We started with going through her closet, going through my closet, we asked her aunts and relatives and we said 'Hey, does anybody have anything for us?'" Nascimento's mother Pam said.

They also reached out to people on social media, local shops and her friends. They were both blown away by the community's response and willingness to help.

"I totally was not expecting this number," Nascimento said.

"My expectation was maybe a rack or two," said Pam.

But they collected 300 dresses - some designer and some never worn.

"It's been a real big blessing that people have said 'absolutely, I love this project,'" Pam said.

And students say they felt blessed and supported, too.

"When you walk in, it looks like a prom store," Julia Hoxha said.

"It makes me feel very good because it feels like someone is taking care of you and thinking about you, and I've just never seen anything like this before, so it makes me very happy," Alexia Mani said.

Nascimento said she'll give the remaining dresses to the student who takes over the project next year, which she hopes continues for years to come.