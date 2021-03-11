WellSpark Health Plans to Add 287 Jobs in Farmington

WellSpark Health plans top add 287 new jobs at the company’s headquarters in Farmington over the next seven years.

Gov. Ned Lamont and company executives held a news conference Thursday. More than 70 people currently work at the Farmington headquarters.

The governor’s office said the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development is supporting the expansion with “earn-as-you-grow” incentives that provide grants in arrears over a seven-year period as job targets are reached and funds can be used for capital improvements, computer and production equipment, and other business-related expenses.

The company can earn up to a total of $1.492 million in grants if 287 jobs are created by the end of 2026 and retained for two years.

Lamont said his administration is focused on growing the state’s growing again, particularly in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are seeing some encouraging signs, including an increase of 16,500 new households moving into the state over the last year, and a nine percent increase in new business registrations. Today we celebrate another key to our economic recovery – companies making the strategic decision to invest and grow here. WellSpark is a homegrown company that has shown innovation and rapid growth over the last several years. I thank the WellSpark team for their commitment to our state and their recognition that we have the climate and the resources to support long-term business growth,” Lamont said in a statement.