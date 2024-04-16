West Hartford approves zoning change for part of former UConn campus

The West Hartford Town Council voted 8-1 for rezoning part of the former UConn campus.

On Monday, people voiced their support and opposition to a plan to construct four buildings off of Asylum Avenue.

Developers are looking to build more than 300 apartments.

Some see it as good for the community.

“As a neighbor of the property, I believe it’s time to move forward and I support that progress,” said Juri Kotowitz, of West Hartford.

Others think the complex – potentially five stories high - doesn’t fit in the neighborhood.

“I, too, object to this high density, massive building structure,” said Larry Schnitman, of West Hartford.

The developer’s team says the project is compatible with the area and won’t have a big effect on nearby traffic.

They point out benefits including creating more housing, adding to the tax base and improving the lot.

“Each step of this rigorous public review has helped improve our designs, minimize the impacts to site wetlands and existing trees and ensure that we conform with the town Plan of Conservation and Development,” said Domenic Carpionato, West Hartford 1.

There is also a plan being worked on to develop another part of the property.