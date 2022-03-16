West Hartford Collecting Medical Supplies for Ukraine

The town of West Hartford will be collecting supplies for Ukraine now through March 25.

Officials said there is an urgent need for life-saving medical supplies as well as hospital medical supplies.

The town is working with Ukrainian non-profit Razom to address the emergency medical needs of people in Ukraine.

Drop boxes will be located at West Hartford Town Hall and at town libraries.

Items in need include adhesive bandages, pain relievers such as ibuprofen and Tylenol, pressure dressings, antibacterial ointment, and much more.

A full list of medical supplies being collected is available here.

