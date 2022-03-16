West Hartford

West Hartford Collecting Medical Supplies for Ukraine

Getty Images

The town of West Hartford will be collecting supplies for Ukraine now through March 25.

Officials said there is an urgent need for life-saving medical supplies as well as hospital medical supplies.

The town is working with Ukrainian non-profit Razom to address the emergency medical needs of people in Ukraine.

Drop boxes will be located at West Hartford Town Hall and at town libraries.

Items in need include adhesive bandages, pain relievers such as ibuprofen and Tylenol, pressure dressings, antibacterial ointment, and much more.

A full list of medical supplies being collected is available here.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Local

Catalytic Converters 1 hour ago

Catalytic Converters Stolen From Cars at Auto Shop in Griswold

covid-19 in connecticut 3 hours ago

CT's COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 2.31%

Stay informed about what's happening in Connecticut. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

West HartfordUkrainemedical suppliesmedical supply collection
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us