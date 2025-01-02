West Hartford family warns pet owners after coyote attack on their dog

A West Hartford family has a lot to be grateful for in the new year.

Their dog is healing after being attacked by coyotes last week. Now, they’re putting out a warning for other dog owners about the potential danger.

Piper the dog is getting some needed rest and relaxation in the Bourgoin house. She had a traumatic time Christmas Eve when she was attacked by a group of coyotes outside of their West Hartford home.

Bruce Bourgoin said Piper was let out to use the bathroom when the coyotes pounced on her quickly and with no warning.

“The coyote just kind of comes in nonchalantly and then it just happens. There’s no barking,” he said.

Piper gave a yelp and was bitten and taken to a neighbor’s yard.

Maggie Bourgoin saw the attack and got family members to rush in and help. Piper was badly injured after being left behind by the coyotes.

“There was blood everywhere because we had towels on her, and we didn’t know what was going on,” she said.

Piper was rushed to the vet in town where she was treated immediately and was able to pull through.

Her injuries are extensive to the point she requires a feeding tube for now.

“There was a puncture wound right here. Right through here skull. You could see a puncture wound from a canine,” Bruce Bourgoin said.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said this is around the time of year for coyotes to breed.

They urge people to not let pets run free and keep them on a leash, scare off any coyotes if you see them, and to not feed any coyotes.

“They get plenty of food in their habitat,” Maggie Bourgoin said.

The Bourgoins say Piper is healing well, but isn’t out of the woods, suffering injuries to her throat and trachea which will require surgery.

Crowdfunding on social media allowed them to pay for Piper’s care and recovery.

“We just can’t believe how many people have stepped up and helped us. We’re just so grateful because without them, she wouldn’t be here right now,” Bruce Bourgoin said.

They’re asking people to take steps to keep coyotes away from homes, like locking trash cans, and plan to reach out to the town of West Hartford to see if anything could be done about coyotes.

For now, they say people should be vigilant taking out their pets.

“Just be aware of your surroundings like when you go out for walks, don’t listen to music. Just so you know where everybody is,” Maggie Bourgoin said.