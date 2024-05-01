From Kathmandu to West Hartford: The growing Nepalese community

West Hartford is home to the largest Nepalese community in our state and it’s a group that’s continuing to grow.

“West Hartford town is amazing. The community here is very nice. The people. The neighbors helping neighbors, so it wasn’t a tough transition for us.”

A transition Nabin Chettri navigated about 20 years ago, immigrating from his native Nepal to West Hartford. Instead of major culture shock, he feels very much at home.

“In the last three years, I have seen more than 10 Nepalese move in, too, which is a good thing. We have neighbors now,” Chettri said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Neighbors who are more than willing to lend a hand.

“Since we are a small community, we try to help each other finding jobs, apartments and stuff, so that is one reason why it’s attracting a lot of Nepalese that are migrating to the U.S., particularly West Hartford,” Chettri said.

He’s one of about 1,000 Nepalese living in Hartford County, based on data compiled by the Asian and Asian American Studies Institute at UConn.

Pramod Pradhan, a West Hartford librarian and community liaison for the Nepalese community, said many came through the diversity lottery. The program offers green cards to people from countries with low numbers of immigrants.

Pradhan said he came to the U.S in 2004 seeking opportunity and safety.

“Nepal had a Maoist insurgency problem, so that was another thing that we got the lottery. Should we go or should we not go, so I was like, 'of course we’re going to go,'” Pradhan said.

He said many Nepalese became attracted to West Hartford, now home to the largest contingent in Connecticut.

“The schools, public safety, the libraries and also, be closer, they want to be closer to the community,” Pradhan said.

Many are becoming homeowners and placing their roots in town. Pradhan estimates 100 homes are now owned by Nepalese in West Hartford, many in the Elmwood neighborhood.

“As soon as they buy a house, it’s a whole different thing. They’re looking for the roads, the schools and I think that makes the community more engaged,” Pradhan said.

It’s civic engagement that’s led to participation in town commissions and boards. Chettri served on the civilian police review board for two years.

“It gives you a sense of purpose to be a part of the community when you live in a town and own a house,” he said.

Pradhan said a key part of the engagement is thinking about their children and future generations.

“It’s important, very important how we see and cultivate our young folks, and those are our future. Those young people are our future,” he said.

Pradhan wants to see continued involvement from the Nepalese, so his community continues to move forward.

“Each family is kind of a mirror to the success of the community,” he said.