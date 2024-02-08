West Hartford PD look for person accused of vandalizing building during rally

Police are asking for your help identifying a person that's accused of vandalizing a building during a pro-Palestine rally in West Hartford Center last month.

According to police, about 150 people participated in the rally that began at West Hartford Town Hall at 50 South Main St.

The group then moved through parts of West Hartford Center and Blue Back Square, police said.

Some of the protestors posted signs at 65 LaSalle Rd. and the building was also vandalized with red paint, according to police.

Authorities are looking to identify the below pictured individual, who appears to have red paint on their hand.

West Hartford Police

The signs appeared to be targeting Eagle Investment Systems. Some of the signs read "Eagle Investment Systems is funding genocide" and "Shut ELBIT down."

Elbit Systems is a company that produces drones and other electronics which holds multiple contracts with the Israeli Ministry of Defense, according to its website.

No arrests have been made. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact West Hartford police at (860) 523-5203.