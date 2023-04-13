West Haven Cheerleaders Collect Prom Apparel to Give to Students In Need

A group of cheerleaders in West Haven want to make sure everyone who wants to go to prom this year can look the part.

The West Haven Blue Devil cheerleaders got dresses and suits donated from local stores. They hope this will allow people who can't afford to buy prom dresses or suits a chance to go to a boutique to get one.

"The first thing I thought was, this would be great for people who are like, 'I'm definitely questioning prom,' because I know there's a lot of girls who are like, especially juniors [saying] 'should I even go to prom because I should just save all my money for senior year because I can't really afford a dress in the first place,'" said Brianna Miller Pettaway of West Haven.

Last year, the cheerleaders were able to outfit over 50 high schoolers in town, and another 20 from surrounding towns.

The Westie D.R.I.P. Project, which stands for "dress, respect, inclusion and pride," supports any high schoolers who can't afford prom apparel. Blush Bridesmaid and Atiana's Boutique donated dresses to the cause this year.

"We're going to give it to people who can't necessarily afford it or don't have the means to get nice dresses. We have beautiful dresses here," said Emily Hennessy of West Haven.

The cheerleaders' head coach Bridgette Hoskie came up with the idea last year. The team thanked the community for their support and generosity.

The boutique is located at Savin Rock Plaza on Captain Thomas Boulevard. It was be open on Saturday, April 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The boutique will also be open from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday, April 21 and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 22.

Anyone who would like more information on the project can call or text Michelle Pettaway at 508-921-4389. You're advised to contact Pettaway before showing up at the boutique.