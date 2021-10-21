West Haven Council Aide Resigns Amid Pandemic Funds Investigation

Michael DiMassa, an aide to the West Haven City Council, has resigned amid scrutiny of the city's spending of federal pandemic relief money, officials said.

The lawmaker submitted an official resignation to the City of West Haven on Thursday. His resignation will become effective on Monday, Oct. 25.

DiMassa, 30, of West Haven, is a state legislator accused of defrauding the City of West Haven of more than $600,000, according to the U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut. He was released on a $250,000 bond.

Federal officials said DiMassa and another individual formed Compass Investment Group, LLC in January. A month later, the company billed the City of West Haven and its “COVID-19 Grant Department” for consulting services purportedly provided to the West Haven Health Department that were not performed, federal officials said.

Between February and September, the City of West Haven paid Compass Investment Group a total of $636,783.70, according to federal officials.

DiMassa is accused of making several large cash withdrawals from the Compass Investment Group LLC bank account, some of which were made shortly before or after he was recorded as having made a large cash “buy-in” of gaming chips at the Mohegan Sun Casino, according to the office of the U.S Attorney's Office in Connecticut.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development – Office of Inspector General for Investigations are investigating.