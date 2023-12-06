West Haven High School coach says player who died suddenly was a ‘rising star'

The West Haven High School community is mourning after the sudden loss of a student.

Christopher Fidalgo-Pugh, 15, was a sophomore at West Haven High School. He played as a lineman on the football team.

“He had an illness that most people live very long lives with, and it just worsened,” West Haven High School head football coach Rich Boshea said.

This news has caught Fidalgo-Pugh's teachers, coaches, teammates, and friends by surprise. Fidalgo-Pugh passed away on Tuesday, according to Boshea.

“He was practicing before Thanksgiving and then after Thanksgiving, his mother texted me that he wouldn’t be at practice this week," Boshea said. "He came back and he was on crutches. I said ‘How you doing?’ He goes, 'Like uh my joints hurt.'”

Boshea said Fidalgo-Pugh was a rising star who was putting in the work to be one of the best on the team.

“He made a very big commitment to the weight room after his freshman year of football. He really loved football,” Boshea added.

West Haven is set to play in the CIAC LL Football Championship game this Saturday against Staples. It was a difficult feat that this team accomplished after many years, but Boshea said it's hard to celebrate because an important member of their team will be missing, Chris.

“I said the best thing we can do to honor Chris is to win Saturday," Boshea explained. "We’ll get the state championship ring and then the captains can give Chris’ mom the ring."

Boshea explained that it has been difficult to walk his students through this challenging loss while still trying to prepare for the very important game.

“I told the assistant coaches, you guys just keep watching film. You guys prepare and do the best you can and I’ll take care of stuff like this,” he said. “I went to Chris’ house last night to talk to his mom. We’re going to try and help with the funeral.”



As for the game, Chris will be honored in a big way. His cousins and friends will wear his number, which is 70, to do the coin toss. Boshea said both teams will also wear the number 70, in honor of Chris, on their helmets.

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) executive director Glenn Lungarini released a statement saying:

"The CIAC joins the West Haven High School community in mourning the loss of one of its students. The CIAC extends its deepest condolences to the student's family and friends and supports the West Haven School community during this challenging time. In consultation with West Haven High School officials and representatives of its football team, West Haven will compete in the CIAC Football Championships on Saturday as scheduled. A moment of silence to honor the student will take place before the game."