Western Connecticut State University Expands Smoke-Free Policy to Outdoor Spaces

A policy that was only enforced indoors is now being expanded at Western Connecticut State University.

On Wednesday, the university announced that its Tobacco- and Vape-Free Policy will be expanded to also include outdoor spaces on its campuses.

The expanded policy goes into effect on July 1, 2023.

WCSU says that all university property will become tobacco-free in July. The university notes that this includes, "buildings, community areas, performance venues, meeting spaces, parking lots, paths, fields, sport/recreational areas and also in all personal vehicles while on campus."

The new policy will apply not only to students, but for employees, contractors, visitors, and all others on school property.

Both Danbury campuses are impacted by this change; both in midtown and on the city's westside.

The university says this change is part of the school's healthy campus initiative.