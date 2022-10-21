Western Connecticut State University Warns of Recent Catalytic Converter Thefts

Western Connecticut State University students and staff are being advised to be on alert due to the theft of multiple catalytic converters on campus.

Officials said thieves are stealing catalytic converters during daylight hours.

University police said they're investigating three possible thefts on the Danbury campus over the past few days.

Officers will be patrolling parking areas on campus because of the recent thefts.

People are being advised to report any thefts or suspicious activity they see to the police department by calling 203-837-9300.