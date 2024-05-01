Westport police increase patrols due to car break-ins, theft attempts

Westport police are ramping up patrols because of an uptick in car break-ins and stolen car attempts.

Authorities said there has been an increase in stolen vehicles, stolen car attempts and break-ins over the past few weeks.

Police noted a recent incident involving five people, who were masked, entering a garage and trying to steal a car inside. The group was in a car that was stolen from another area.

The incidents are being investigated by detectives, and patrols are being increased in an effort to combat the issue.

In order to prevent something like this from happening to you, police say you should always lock your cars and homes. Also, you should keep an outside light on.

If you see anything suspicious, you should call police and avoid any confrontation with the suspect.