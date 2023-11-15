Wethersfield police arrest CT police officer for reported break-in

A former Glastonbury and New Britain police officer is facing additional charges for a reported break-in at a country store in Wethersfield earlier this year.

The Wethersfield Police Department said they arrested 37-year-old Patrick Hemingway for allegedly stealing $200 from a cash register in the middle of the night on Feb. 10. The incident happened at the Old Wethersfield Country Store.

He now faces new charges for the Wethersfield incident including burglary, larceny and criminal mischief. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Hemingway was previously arrested in New Jersey and was held as a fugitive before being transported back to Connecticut in September.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Connecticut State Police said Hemingway was previously charged with computer crimes and making a false statement. State police said that arrest warrant, which has been sealed to the public, centers on multiple alleged misuses of a law enforcement data base known as the COLLECT system.

Earlier in September, Glastonbury Police said that during a burglary investigation, they were alerted to the possibility that a former officer was a person on interest.

It's unclear if any of the incidents are connected. The judge previously set bail at $1 million.

Authorities said Hemingway was in New Jersey and was not attempting to flee. Rather, he was at the Infinity Flight School, training to be a commercial pilot.

Hemmingway's attorney said he is also a former Army helicopter pilot who was deployed in Afghanistan twice.