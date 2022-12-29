Wethersfield Teen Hosts Blood Drive to Celebrate Her Birthday

Bianca Mollica, 13, of Wethersfield, has celebrated her birthday for the past four years by helping others.

She has organized a blood drive at the end of December to help the Red Cross collect life-saving blood donations.

When Bianca was just a toddler, she was diagnosed with von Willebrand disorder, a condition that prevents blood from clotting.

"She has been a blood product recipient almost her entire life," said Camie Mollica, Bianca's mother.

Bianca decided to roll up her sleeves to help others like her.

"There's those people who've been in accidents, who've been sick, that have medical conditions like my daughter. It's kind of a vast variety of people that you're able to help," Camie said.

Thursday's event was held at the Wethersfield Community Center.

Bianca's actual birthday is Saturday.