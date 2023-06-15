What a catch! Summer Flounder sets new state record

There is a new record for the largest Summer Flounder caught in Connecticut, according to Connecticut Fish and Wildlife.

They congratulated Bill Proulx who caught a Summer Flounder that weighed 15.3 pounds. It was 32 and 5/8 inches long with a girth of 26 1/4 inches.

This breaks the former record for a 14-pound, 13.76-ounce Summer Flounder caught in 2019.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

If you catch a big fish, you can submit an application for the trophy fish award program and angler recognition here.