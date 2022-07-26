The Mega Millions jackpot for tonight is up to $810 million (or $470.1 million cash.) Here is what you need to know about the drawing, the odds, how much you would actually get and how to claim your prize in Connecticut.

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 per wager, or $3 with Megaplier, which can multiply non-jackpot prizes.

When Is the Mega Millions Drawing?

The Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday, July 26 at 11 p.m. Wagering closes at 10:45 p.m.

Largest Mega Millions Jackpots

The Mega Millions is approaching record territory, only surpassed by three other lottery jackpots, according to Mega Millions.

The others were a $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot won in South Carolina on Oct. 23, 2018, and a $1.050 billion Mega Millions jackpot won in Michigan on Jan. 22, 2021, while the record-setting $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot was won on Jan. 13, 2016.

Mega Millions Payouts

Annuity option: The Mega Millions annuity is paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments. Mega Millions says each payment is 5% bigger than the previous one.

Cash option: A one-time, lump-sum payment.

What to Know About Taxes

The lump-sum payment is $470.1 million, but federal taxes will reduce that cash prize by 37%, so that would leave just under $300 million.

Then, there are state taxes.

The CT Lottery said it is required by law to withhold Connecticut state income tax, which is currently 6.99%, on all gambling winnings that are either subject to federal withholding tax -- proceeds more than $5,000 -- or reportable for federal tax purposes -- $600 or more and at least 300 times the amount of the wager.

Connecticut state income tax is required on all CT Lottery winnings regardless of state residency.

Odds of Winning Mega Millions

Eventually, someone needs to win, but here’s a look at the odds.

Jackpot: 1 in 302,575,350

$1 million (5 balls): 1 in 12,607,306

$10,000 (4 balls and the Mega Ball): 1 in 931,001

$500 (4 balls): 1 in 38,792

$200 (3 balls and the Mega Ball): 1 in 14,547

$10 (3 balls): 1 in 606

$10 (2 balls and the Mega Ball): 1 in 693

$4 (1 ball and the Mega Ball): 1 in 89

$2 (Mega Ball): 1 in 37

Overall chances of winning any prize: 1 in 24

If You Win Mega Millions in Connecticut:

By law, the original winning ticket is the only valid receipt for prize claims, according to CT Lottery. A lottery ticket is a bearer instrument, which means the person who possesses it is the owner and your signature indicates that you are the owner.

You can claim prizes up to $599 by mail or in person at any CT Lottery retailer.

Winning tickets up to $5,000 can be claimed by mail or in person at any CT Lottery High-Tier Claim Center or CT Lottery Headquarters. Winners must provide two valid forms of signed identification, one of which must be a photo ID.

Winning tickets between $5,001 and $49,999 must be claimed in person or by mail when sent to CT Lottery Headquarters. Winners must provide two valid forms of signed identification, one of which must be a photo ID.

Winning tickets of $50,000 or larger must be claimed in person at CT Lottery Headquarters. Winners must provide two valid forms of signed identification, one of which must be a photo ID.

These are the high-tier claim centers.

Learn more here about how to claim prizes and valid forms of identification.