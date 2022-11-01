As respiratory illnesses continue to rise, doctors are also seeing an increase in influenza cases for this time of year.

“There are definitely probably a little more earlier than we are normally used to, but that was to be expected,” said Dr. Ulysses Wu, chief epidemiologist at Hartford HealthCare.

According to the Connecticut Department of Public Health, influenza cases in the state have jumped close to 50% over the last couple of weeks, with almost half reported in Fairfield County.

“Influenza is certainly increasing, and probably more than we want it to, but again, hospitalizations remain fairly minimal at this point,” Wu said.

As of last week, 243 total cases of the flu were reported in Connecticut so far this season.

Wu said fever, achy muscles general discomfort are common symptoms of the flu, but with RSV surging and COVID-19 still circulating, it can be difficult to self-diagnose.

“Because there's so much overlap, if you’re worried, I would actually seek treatment for both of those things, as well as RSV for the kids especially,” Wu said.

As far as prevention, healthcare professionals emphasized the importance of getting both your flu and COVID-19 shots before any winter spike.

“We do recommend getting your flu shot and your booster shot at the same time,” said Dave Kingston, district leader for CVS Health. “That’s something the CDC recommends.”

“You can do these things, and it’s okay to get them at the same time,” Wu said. “They are safe.”

Just ask Mariah Quiterio of West Hartford, who got both at the same time just the other week.

“I try to take everything as I can to prevent getting sick,” she said.

Kingston said it’s especially important to act now, because it can take a couple weeks for the flu shot to take effect.

“I’m feeling awesome, I had no side-effects at all,” said Ally Voisine of East Hartford.

But if you do experience a heightened response after the shots, Wu said recent studies indicate that could be a good thing.

“A recent paper suggested the more you have an immune system fighter's reaction to your flu shot or your COVID shot, the better immune response you may actually mount,” Wu said.

Wu also emphasized that the flu shot cannot give you the flu, so if you do experience flu-like symptoms shortly after, it’s likely your body’s response to the vaccine.

They also said if you are feeling sick, it’s best to stay home and consider wearing a mask indoors to help prevent further spread.