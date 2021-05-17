What to Know About Lifting of COVID Restrictions in CT Wednesday

On Wednesday, the governor is lifting most remaining COVID-19-related restrictions and he is also ending the indoor mask mandate for people who are fully vaccinated.

Gov. Ned Lamont’s decision comes after the CDC announced last week that fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks in most indoor settings.

Some businesses might keep the requirements, so you might still need to wear a mask in some places even if you are fully vaccinated.

For instance, Target and Starbucks said they will ease mask requirements as of today for fully vaccinated customers unless facial coverings are required by local or state law. See what other companies are choosing to do.

Wednesday is the day that the state of Connecticut will lift many restrictions that have been in place since the beginning of the pandemic, including size limits and social distancing rules for businesses, such as large event venues, bars and nightclubs.

Bars have been partially open since May 1, but those that don’t serve food are able to be open for service outdoors only.

Food is still required when serving alcohol indoors until Wednesday.

On May 19, bars that do not serve food can open for service indoors.

CHANGES ON JUNE 1

Executive branch “customer-facing offices” in Connecticut will be fully reopened by June 1.

CHANGES ON JULY 1

By July 1, the state will return to pre-COVID teleworking models, with employees back to the office at least 50 percent, according to Lamont.

COVID-19 VACCINES

Anyone 12 years old and up in Connecticut is now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

If you need a COVID-19 vaccine. Here is how to get one. There are several walk-up clinics where you will not need an appointment as well.