What to know as CT Lottery moves to Wallingford

The Connecticut Lottery Corporation is moving to a new headquarters in Wallingford.

Where CT Lottery is moving

It will be moving from its current location at 777 Brook St. in Rocky Hill to 15 Sterling Drive in Wallingford.

What to know about claiming winning tickets

The last day to claim a winning lottery ticket in person at CT Lottery’s Rocky Hill office will be from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Aug. 22.

In-person claims at the new Wallingford headquarters are expected to begin the week of Aug. 28.

What to know about winning tickets during the closure

During the closure:

Prizes up to $599 may be claimed in person at CT Lottery retailers or by mail.

Prizes up to $5,000 may be claimed in person at High-Tier Claim Centers or by mail.

Prizes $5,001 - $49,999 may be claimed by mail or may be held until the CT Lottery’s Wallingford Headquarters is open for in-person claims.

Prizes $50,000 and above must be held until the CT Lottery’s Wallingford Headquarters is open for in-person claims.

Learn more about claiming prizes here.

CT Lottery said it will honor any winning claim that will expire during the closure period, but those prizes will only be processed by mail or in person at the new headquarters and claims center in Wallingford.

Prizes that expire during the closure period will not be paid by CT Lottery retailers or High-Tier Claim Centers.

Effective Aug. 21, all claims made by mail should be mailed to CT Lottery’s new mailing address, which is:

CT Lottery Claims Department

15 Sterling Drive

Wallingford, CT 06492

CT Lottery said any claims mailed to the Rocky Hill address will be forwarded to the new Wallingford headquarters for processing and prizes claimed by mail are processed in the order in which they are received.

The lottery corporation said drawings will not be interrupted during the transition period and sales of all lottery games will be available.