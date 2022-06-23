What to Know as the 2022 Travelers Championship in Cromwell Begins

Competition has begun at the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highland in Cromwell and some of the best professional golfers have come to Connecticut.
Round one started this morning. The pairings are posted online, and you can find the schedule here.
If you want to go, Ticketmaster is the official ticketing partner of the Travelers Championship. Learn more here. All tickets are contactless.
The tournament will not have a bag check area this year and posted online that prohibited bags or items of any kind cannot be left at security checkpoints.
All bags brought to the site must conform to the PGA Tours’ bag policy and will be searched upon entering. Learn more here about policies and what is allowed and what is not.
Golfers Playing in the 2022 Travelers Championship
These are the golfers in Cromwell this week to take part in the competition.
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Paul Barjon
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Jonas Blixt
- Keegan Bradley
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Hayden Buckley
- Sam Burns
- Patrick Cantlay
- Cameron Champ
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Austin Cook
- Joshua Creel
- Adam D'Amario
- Joel Dahmen
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Luke Donald
- Brett Drewitt
- Tyler Duncan
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Patrick Flavin
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Dylan Frittelli
- Brice Garnett
- Doug Ghim
- Michael Gligic
- Lucas Glover
- Chris Gotterup
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Scott Gutschewski
- Bill Haas
- Chesson Hadley
- Brandon Hagy
- James Hahn
- Cole Hammer
- Nick Hardy
- Brian Harman
- Russell Henley
- J.J. Henry
- Jim Herman
- Kramer Hickok
- Garrick Higgo
- Harry Higgs
- Bo Hoag
- Lee Hodges
- Charley Hoffman
- Morgan Hoffmann
- Tom Hoge
- Charles Howell III
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- John Huh
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Ben James
- Zach Johnson
- Sung Kang
- Si Woo Kim
- Kevin Kisner
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Ben Kohles
- Jason Kokrak
- Kelly Kraft
- Anirban Lahiri
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- Hank Lebioda
- Danny Lee
- K.H. Lee
- Marc Leishman
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Justin Lower
- Peter Malnati
- Denny McCarthy
- William McGirt
- Max McGreevy
- Rory McIlroy
- Maverick McNealy
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Taylor Moore
- Trey Mullinax
- Matthew NeSmith
- Joaquín Niemann
- Henrik Norlander
- Andrew Novak
- Carlos Ortiz
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Mito Pereira
- Scott Piercy
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Seth Reeves
- Davis Riley
- Sam Ryder
- Rory Sabbatini
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Matthias Schwab
- Conrad Shindler
- Greyson Sigg
- Ben Silverman
- Webb Simpson
- David Skinns
- Roger Sloan
- Alex Smalley
- Austin Smotherman
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Scott Stallings
- Brendan Steele
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Brian Stuard
- Adam Svensson
- Callum Tarren
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Curtis Thompson
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- Brendon Todd
- Martin Trainer
- Cameron Tringale
- Kevin Tway
- Dawie van der Walt
- Erik van Rooyen
- Harold Varner III
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Matt Wallace
- Nick Watney
- Richy Werenski
- Vince Whaley
- Danny Willett
- Aaron Wise
- Jared Wolfe
- Matthew Wolff
- Brandon Wu
- Dylan Wu
How to Get to the 2022 Travelers Championship and Where to Park
Address: The GPS address is 674 Main Street, Cromwell, CT
How to get there from the north: Interstate 91 South to Exit 23/West Street, Rocky Hill. Take a left at the end of the ramp onto West Street. Continue straight to the intersection of Route 99. Right onto Route 99 (Silas Deane Highway), two miles to TPC River Highlands. Follow signs for GOLD LOT.
How to get there from the south: I-91 North to Exit 22 to Route 9 South. Take Exit 27: CT-372 (Change from Exit 19). Right at the end of the ramp onto West Street. Immediate right onto Route 3 for 1 mile. Turn right onto Court Street, follow to the end, left onto Route 99 (Main St.), half a mile to TPC River Highlands. Follow signs for GOLD LOT.
How to get there from the West: Route 9 South to Exit 27: CT-372 (Change from Exit 19). Right at the end of the ramp onto West Street. Immediate right onto Route 3 for 1 mile. Turn right onto Court Street, follow to the end, left onto Route 99 (Main St.), half-mile mile to TPC River Highlands. Follow signs for GOLD LOT.
How to get there from the east: Route 9 north through Middletown. Exit 25: CT-99 from Route 9 North (Change from Exit 18) Cromwell/Rocky Hill. Follow signs through Cromwell to TPC River Highlands. Follow signs for GOLD LOT.
Parking: General parking is included with each ticket on a first-come, first-served basis.
Parking for spectators with special needs: Parking for spectators with disabilities will be available at Woodside Intermediate School, 30 Woodside Road in Cromwell) for vehicles with a valid state permit. A complimentary wheelchair accessible shuttle will also be available from the lot to the main entrance from Wednesday, June 22 through Sunday, June 26.
Shuttle Hours of Operation:
- Monday: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. (Working Staff Only)
- Tuesday: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. (Working Staff Only)
- Wednesday: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Thursday: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Friday: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Saturday: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Sunday: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
