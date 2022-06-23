What to Know as the 2022 Travelers Championship in Cromwell Begins

Competition has begun at the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highland in Cromwell and some of the best professional golfers have come to Connecticut.

Round one started this morning. The pairings are posted online, and you can find the schedule here.

If you want to go, Ticketmaster is the official ticketing partner of the Travelers Championship. Learn more here. All tickets are contactless.

The tournament will not have a bag check area this year and posted online that prohibited bags or items of any kind cannot be left at security checkpoints.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

All bags brought to the site must conform to the PGA Tours’ bag policy and will be searched upon entering. Learn more here about policies and what is allowed and what is not.

Golfers Playing in the 2022 Travelers Championship

These are the golfers in Cromwell this week to take part in the competition.

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Paul Barjon

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Jonas Blixt

Keegan Bradley

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Hayden Buckley

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Cameron Champ

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Austin Cook

Joshua Creel

Adam D'Amario

Joel Dahmen

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Luke Donald

Brett Drewitt

Tyler Duncan

Harris English

Tony Finau

Patrick Flavin

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Dylan Frittelli

Brice Garnett

Doug Ghim

Michael Gligic

Lucas Glover

Chris Gotterup

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Scott Gutschewski

Bill Haas

Chesson Hadley

Brandon Hagy

James Hahn

Cole Hammer

Nick Hardy

Brian Harman

Russell Henley

J.J. Henry

Jim Herman

Kramer Hickok

Garrick Higgo

Harry Higgs

Bo Hoag

Lee Hodges

Charley Hoffman

Morgan Hoffmann

Tom Hoge

Charles Howell III

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

John Huh

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Ben James

Zach Johnson

Sung Kang

Si Woo Kim

Kevin Kisner

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Ben Kohles

Jason Kokrak

Kelly Kraft

Anirban Lahiri

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

Hank Lebioda

Danny Lee

K.H. Lee

Marc Leishman

David Lipsky

Luke List

Adam Long

Justin Lower

Peter Malnati

Denny McCarthy

William McGirt

Max McGreevy

Rory McIlroy

Maverick McNealy

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Taylor Moore

Trey Mullinax

Matthew NeSmith

Joaquín Niemann

Henrik Norlander

Andrew Novak

Carlos Ortiz

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Mito Pereira

Scott Piercy

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Seth Reeves

Davis Riley

Sam Ryder

Rory Sabbatini

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Matthias Schwab

Conrad Shindler

Greyson Sigg

Ben Silverman

Webb Simpson

David Skinns

Roger Sloan

Alex Smalley

Austin Smotherman

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Scott Stallings

Brendan Steele

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Brian Stuard

Adam Svensson

Callum Tarren

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Curtis Thompson

Michael Thorbjornsen

Brendon Todd

Martin Trainer

Cameron Tringale

Kevin Tway

Dawie van der Walt

Erik van Rooyen

Harold Varner III

Jhonattan Vegas

Matt Wallace

Nick Watney

Richy Werenski

Vince Whaley

Danny Willett

Aaron Wise

Jared Wolfe

Matthew Wolff

Brandon Wu

Dylan Wu

How to Get to the 2022 Travelers Championship and Where to Park

Address: The GPS address is 674 Main Street, Cromwell, CT

How to get there from the north: Interstate 91 South to Exit 23/West Street, Rocky Hill. Take a left at the end of the ramp onto West Street. Continue straight to the intersection of Route 99. Right onto Route 99 (Silas Deane Highway), two miles to TPC River Highlands. Follow signs for GOLD LOT.

How to get there from the south: I-91 North to Exit 22 to Route 9 South. Take Exit 27: CT-372 (Change from Exit 19). Right at the end of the ramp onto West Street. Immediate right onto Route 3 for 1 mile. Turn right onto Court Street, follow to the end, left onto Route 99 (Main St.), half a mile to TPC River Highlands. Follow signs for GOLD LOT.

How to get there from the West: Route 9 South to Exit 27: CT-372 (Change from Exit 19). Right at the end of the ramp onto West Street. Immediate right onto Route 3 for 1 mile. Turn right onto Court Street, follow to the end, left onto Route 99 (Main St.), half-mile mile to TPC River Highlands. Follow signs for GOLD LOT.

How to get there from the east: Route 9 north through Middletown. Exit 25: CT-99 from Route 9 North (Change from Exit 18) Cromwell/Rocky Hill. Follow signs through Cromwell to TPC River Highlands. Follow signs for GOLD LOT.

Parking: General parking is included with each ticket on a first-come, first-served basis.

Parking for spectators with special needs: Parking for spectators with disabilities will be available at Woodside Intermediate School, 30 Woodside Road in Cromwell) for vehicles with a valid state permit. A complimentary wheelchair accessible shuttle will also be available from the lot to the main entrance from Wednesday, June 22 through Sunday, June 26.

Shuttle Hours of Operation:

Monday: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. (Working Staff Only)

Tuesday: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. (Working Staff Only)

Wednesday: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Thursday: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.