What to know before early voting for Connecticut's 2024 presidential primary begins

The presidential primary in Connecticut will be on April 2 and this is the first election in the state in which early voting will be available.

Candidates on the ballot for presidential primary

The following Democratic candidates were selected to appear on the ballot (listed in alphabetical order):

Joe Biden

Dean Phillips

Cenk Uygur

Marianne Williamson

The following Republican candidates were selected to appear on the ballot (listed in alphabetical order):

Ryan Binkley

Ron DeSantis

Nikki Haley

Donald Trump

Here are the dates you need to know if you will be voting.

March 25

Unaffiliated voters have until noon on March 25 to enroll in a party to be able to vote during early voting.

March 26, 27, 28, 30

Connecticut will have four days of early voting - March 26, 27, 28 and 30.

Early voting will be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Voters should check with their local town registrar’s office for their town’s early voting location.

March 27

New voters have until noon on March 27 to vote on March 28 or 30.

April 1

The deadline to register in person in your city or town is noon on April 1 if you want to vote on April 2.

April 1 at noon is the deadline for unaffiliated voters to enroll in a party in person for voting on April 2.

April 2

Connecticut’s Presidential Preference Primary election will be on April 2. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

More on registering to vote in Connecticut's presidential primary

If you have not registered to vote, but want to, you will need to file your voter registration application with the registrar of voters in your town by noon on the business day before you want to vote.

Voters can also vote by absentee ballot. Absentee ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Learn more here.

The last day to switch parties before the April 2 election was Jan. 2.

Connecticut was one of only four states in the country to not allow for early voting until it was passed as a constitutional amendment in the 2022 election.

You can find more voter information on the state Secretary of the State website here.

Election Day Hotline

Anyone encountering problems on Election Day should call the Election Day Hotline at 1-866-733-2463 or send an email to elections@ct.gov.