What to Know If You Plan on Returning or Exchanging Holiday Gifts

It's the day after Christmas and stores are expected to be busy with people returning or exchanging gifts they received for the holiday.

If you are planning on returning or exchanging a gift, here are some things you should know:

In order to get the maximum return or exchange quickly, the National Retail Federation says to make your return in person. That will put money back into your pocket quicker than waiting for the item to ship.

Next, bring your receipt or gift receipt, if you have one. If you don't have one, look up the store's return policy online before you head out so there aren't any surprises.

If you can't return in person, check to see if the company partners with a shipping company.

“There are also companies who are partnering with groups like UPS or FedEx that really just allow you to bring your item in, in many cases, unboxed with your receipt, and they will take care of the packaging it up for you and sending," said Katherine Cullen, of the National Retail Federation.

The National Federation of Retailers says that about 10 percent of holiday gifts are returned with the process going well into the new year so if you want to take something back, you won't be alone.