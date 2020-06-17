‘What's On Your Mind?': Protests, Police Reforms in Connecticut

There are growing calls to hold police to higher standards when it comes to using force. And it has become clear that many of the protests happening in Connecticut and around the U.S. after the death of George Floyd are not solely about what happened in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

It was there on Memorial Day when Floyd, an unarmed Black man, died after a white police officer held his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes.

More than three weeks after the death of George Floyd, the voices demanding changes to the way communities of color are policed have become louder on the streets of this state and this country.

Some people hearing the message of protests are, in turn, defending the important work of law enforcement. Though there has been discussion of defunding police departments, that concept does not necessarily mean eradicating law enforcement altogether.

Amid all the demonstrations and what feel like deep divisions, many people are also a feeling a sense of hope.

Here is some of what you wanted to share with us.

I want to go out there actually myself and protest with them. It's about time this issue is addressed. Joanne, Simsbury

We need changes in the police department, the way they treat the citizens. Raymond, East Hartford

Most of these professional policemen are wonderful people and doing a wonderful job; and they are fathers and mothers, just like we are. Johanna, Hamden

I'm appalled at the thought of defunding the police departments. This is absolutely ludicrous and ridiculous. Tom, Glastonbury

I am an African American woman. I don't believe that policing should be defunded. I would like to see that there's a national database for bad police officers so that they cannot move from state to state and be rehired. Chris, Bloomfield

I'm almost 73 years old and it's something that I thought I'd never see in my lifetime; Blacks and whites marching together side-by-side. It made me emotional and I just wanted to express that together, we stand and divided, we fall, and we are one. T., Hartford

