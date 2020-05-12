coronavirus

When Homeschooling Gets Tough, Clinton Police Come to Mom’s Aid

STATE POLICE LIGHT CSP CONNECTICUT
NBC Connecticut

Parenting is different because of the COVID-19 pandemic and police work can be too.

Overnight, parents had to become home-school teachers with no preparation, sometimes while managing to work from home at the same time.

Clinton police came to the rescue of one mom whose son was particularly not happy about having to do his school work – reading at home while schools are closed.

Local

coronavirus 24 mins ago

Governor Changes Leadership of Public Health Department Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Wallingford 42 mins ago

Uncle Admits to Killing His 17-Year-Old Nephew: Wallingford PD

Police said they responded to the home after getting a report of loud noises and it turned out that the source of the noise was a 5-year-old who was “voicing his displeasure” about having to do his reading.

Coming to mom’s defense, police explained the importance of doing his schoolwork – and listening to his mom.

The little boy agreed to do what police asked and the situation was resolved.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19Clinton
Coronavirus Pandemic Kids Connection CT Resource Connection Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Local U.S. & World NBCLX Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us