When to watch NBC Connecticut's local election coverage online for free

From your neighborhood officials to national positions in Washington, many seats are up for grabs in this year's elections.

NBC Connecticut has you covered online with special programming on our free streaming channel.

Find the NBC Connecticut News Channel on our website, the NBC CT app, or whatever platform you use for streaming.

Here's a look at free LIVE streaming content you can catch on Election Day

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Tuesday, November 5

5:00 a.m. - Before the polls open, NBC Connecticut's morning news from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. will be streaming online

- Before the polls open, NBC Connecticut's morning news from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. will be streaming online 11:00 a.m. - The NBC Connecticut News at 11 is LIVE on our streaming channel for midday election coverage

- The NBC Connecticut News at 11 is LIVE on our streaming channel for midday election coverage 4:00 p.m. - NBC CT local news is streaming for free from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on our website, app and platforms like Roku and Pluto TV.

- NBC CT local news is streaming for free from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on our website, app and platforms like Roku and Pluto TV. 9:00 p.m. - After the polls close, we will have live local coverage exclusively on our streaming channel. While national updates can be found on TV, head to the NBC Connecticut streaming channel for candidate reactions, interviews with voters and officials, and exclusive expert analysis. This special Decision 2024 coverage begins at 9 p.m. and continues thought midnight - including a special free stream of the NBC Connecticut News at 11 p.m.

Wednesday, November 6

5:00 a.m. - First reactions to yesterday's results with a live stream of NBC Connecticut's morning news from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m.

- First reactions to yesterday's results with a live stream of NBC Connecticut's morning news from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. 9:00 a.m. - A special stream of Connecticut election results; watch our free streaming channel as we showcase all major race results and updates from across the state

Follow NBC & Telemundo Connecticut on television and online for the latest results and analysis as the state participates in Decision 2024.